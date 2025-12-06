'The Raja Saab' Secures Massive OTT Deal with Jio Hotstar

Prabhas’ upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, will hit the theaters on January 9, 2026. The makers of the movie will soon be unveiling a second single from the film.



If the latest reports are to be believed, The Raja Saab is said to have completed its OTT deal a month before its release. Jio Hotstar has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film. However, it is not officially confirmed yet.



The Maruthi-directed movie will be aired on Star Maa. The Jio Hotstar-Star Maa deal was struck as a package.



The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar will be seen as the female leads. The music is composed by SS Thaman.



Meanwhile, actor Prabhas is in Japan to promote the Japanese release of Baahubali: The Epic. After his return, he will participate in the shoots of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi in the coming months.

