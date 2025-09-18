The Raja Saab: Prabhas to Unleash His Moves on the Dance Floor

After fiery action outings in Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to surprise fans with his dance moves in director Maruthi’s upcoming horror drama The Raja Saab, slated for a grand Sankranthi release next year.



Maruthi, brimming with confidence about the film’s progress, recently teased fans during an X Space interaction. He revealed that the first single will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before dancing avatar, choreographed by none other than Prem Rakshit — the master behind the globally iconic Naatu Naatu.

Prabhas has often been viewed as more of a mass performer than a dancer, with most of his earlier dance numbers rarely becoming viral hits. But Maruthi believes this track will change the game. “I am as hungry as the fans to see Prabhas in full form. That’s why I wanted Prem Rakshit to master this song. Though he’s extremely busy, I managed to bring him on board. Fans will enjoy it thoroughly — it’s a full-meals song,” he promised.

Adding more weight to the buzz, Thaman is composing the soundtrack and has reportedly reworked his sound design to deliver something truly fresh and exciting. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the female leads.

