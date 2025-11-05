The Raja Saab: People Media Factory Debunks Postponement Gossip

Prabhas’s much-awaited horror comedy The Raja Saab, packed with spooky thrills and high-voltage entertainment, remains firmly on track for its Sankranti release.

Initially slated for a December 2024 release, the film was later rescheduled to January 9 to accommodate extensive post-production work. However, in recent days, rumours surfaced suggesting that the film’s release might be pushed further to summer due to incomplete VFX.



Brushing aside these reports, People Media Factory, headed by producer TG Vishwa Prasad, has issued an official clarification dismissing the speculations as baseless. The production house reaffirmed that The Raja Saab will indeed hit theatres on January 9 as previously announced, serving as a grand festival treat for audiences.



The statement further added that post-production activities are progressing swiftly, adhering to top-tier technical standards with no delays. The makers assured fans that the film will deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience befitting Prabhas’s star power and the festive season.

