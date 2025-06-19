The Raja Saab: No Remix But A High-Energy Original Number

The teaser for The Raja Saab is out, and its musical promotions are set to kick off in a few weeks. Prabhas' fans are anticipating an album full of energetic songs.



To meet these high expectations, director Maruthi Dasari had planned a remixed version of a popular Bollywood number. However, the horror-fantasy film's makers discovered that the music rights to the song were astronomically expensive. Due to this practical issue, Maruthi has had a rethink.



It's now understood that Maruthi has abandoned the idea of including a remix. He has instead asked music director Thaman S to compose an original song with a retro spirit and style.



Meanwhile, actress Malavika Mohanan confirmed on X, in response to a fan, that a mass dance number is indeed part of The Raja Saab. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

