The Raja Saab New Poster Out on Prabhas Birthday

The Raja Saab, a much-awaited film starring Rebel Star Prabhas, is being directed by the talented Maruthi and produced under the prestigious banner People Media Factory. On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, the makers unveiled a vibrant poster featuring the star being welcomed by villagers with festive drums and celebrations.

Prabhas stands out in the poster with his unique swag and style. The team also announced that the first single from “Raja Saab” will be released soon, with music composed by the sensational Thaman, who has created some exciting tracks for the movie. Set to amplify the Sankranti festivities, “Raja Saab” is ready to hit theaters worldwide on January 9.



Director Maruthi is crafting the film as a timeless entertainer in the horror-comedy genre. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad is ensuring uncompromised quality and grand production values. The recently released trailer has received an overwhelming response. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar play the female leads. The film has generated strong curiosity among both audiences and trade circles, with fans eagerly waiting to catch the first day, first show.

