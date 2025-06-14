Prabhas's The Raaja Saab Teaser Leaked

The Raja Saab, is the much-awaited horror comedy featuring Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Maruthi, the film has generated massive buzz, especially with its official teaser launch locked for June 16, 2025.

However, in an unfortunate turn of events, a few visuals from the teaser have been leaked and are now making rounds on social media.



In response to this unexpected breach, the film’s team has taken a firm stand. Issuing a statement on social media, they warned users against circulating the leaked footage. “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from The Raja Saab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware,” the post read.



Backed by People Media Factory, The Raja Saab is a big-budget entertainer that promises a blend of horror, comedy, and mass appeal. The film features Nidhhi Agerwal, MalavikaRiddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. With music composed by Thaman S, the film is all set to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

While the teaser’s leak is unfortunate, fans are urged to wait just a little longer and enjoy the full experience when it drops officially. Until then, the team hopes everyone will come together to protect the excitement and integrity of the film.