The Raja Saab Fetching Rs 180 Cr Theatrical Rights in Telugu States

After his special appearance in Kannappa, reigning star Prabhas is all set to enthrall his legion of fans with his upcoming film “The Raja Saab”, hitting screens on January 9. The film is creating a massive buzz in trade circles, with reports suggesting that it has been sold for a whopping ₹180 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone.

“It’s doing roaring business across the Telugu states,” says a leading distributor, adding that the Nizam region alone fetched ₹70 crore for the makers. “This is the highest pre-release business for Prabhas in Telugu states after Kalki 2898 AD, which was sold for ₹150 crore plus. Prabhas’s charm and market are witnessing a meteoric rise,” he points out.



Described as a horror-comedy laced with action and romance, The Raja Saab has already set social media abuzz with its teasers and trailers racking up millions of views. “Prabhas will be seen in a light-hearted role as well as a terrifying avatar in dark robes. It’s a treat for fans as he displays both his comic timing and fiery intensity in one film,” the source adds.



Trade analysts predict that the film, directed by Maruthi, will draw family audiences in large numbers—from kids to seniors aged 6 to 60—during the Sankranthi holidays. The film is expected to give Prabhas a refreshing image makeover, away from his usual intense, action-heavy roles.

With previous collection records showing ₹160 crore for Kalki 2898 AD and ₹150 crore for Salaar in the Telugu states, The Raja Saab now looks poised to set a new benchmark if it strikes a chord with the masses. “If Maruthi delivers, Prabhas could establish yet another record among Telugu audiences,” the distributor concludes.

