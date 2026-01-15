The Raja Saab distributors to lose 40 to 50% in Telugu states?

According to a leading distributor, the much-hyped Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has tanked at the box office and has been registering single-digit collections over the last couple of days. “The film has collected only between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore per day over the last three days, taking its total Telugu states net collections to around ₹70 crore,” he says.

The horror-comedy lost steam from the second day itself. Although Prabhas initially pulled crowds, the film witnessed a sharp decline once Chiranjeevi’s Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu took over the box office from January 12. “Distributors are likely to incur losses ranging between 40 and 50 percent in the Telugu states, which is a significant setback in recent times, unless collections show a sudden improvement, or else it would be difficult to cross the Rs 150 crore figure,” the distributor adds.

Prabhas had pinned high hopes on this spooky thriller and actively promoted the film. Despite the presence of three heroines — Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Malavika Mohanan — who added glamour, the lifeless storyline of a grandson battling his evil, deceased grandfather failed to strike a chord with the masses. “Prabhas’ charisma alone is not enough; he also needs a solid story to support him,” he points out.

After delivering major disappointments with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas bounced back strongly with Kalki 2898 AD, which went on to collect over ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. He will now be hoping to regain his winning streak with his upcoming projects Fauji and Spirit.