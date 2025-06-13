The Raja Saab Teaser Date Out: Details Inside

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie, The Raja Saab, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Maruthi.

The makers of the romantic horror-comedy have officially announced that The Raja Saab teaser will be out on June 16, 2025.

When we said it… we meant it. 😌🔥



June 16th….🌋#TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/IDdCMdX7Ci — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) June 13, 2025





The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy. Prabhas is going to be seen in a new avatar. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing an important role in the film.



Bhagyashree will be seen as Prabhas’ mother in the movie.

Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen in the female lead roles. The Raja Saab is backed by People Media Factory.

The music has been composed by Thaman, and it is set for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

