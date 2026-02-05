The Quiet Evolution of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Love Story

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have had an enviable togetherness. Their journey started with a simple friendship on the sets of Mister back in 2016. For seven years, they kept the world guessing, building a foundation away from the cameras. They finally got married at a Tuscan ceremony in 2023.



Varun has often spoken about the grounding influence the Andala Rakshasi starlet has on his life. “She is my anchor. In a world that is constantly moving, Lavanya is my sense of calm," the Fidaa and Toli Prema actor stated. The Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy actress echoed this sentiment by describing the Korean Kanakaraju actor as her best friend first. "What I love most about him is his heart; he has been the same person I met years ago, just wiser," she remarked.



The duo is blessed with a baby boy, Vaayuv.











