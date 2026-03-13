Rashmika And The Right To Dream: Why Judge Her Choices?

When a woman chooses her dreams, the world questions her. When she chooses love, the world questions that too. Somewhere between those two choices lies the story of Rashmika Mandanna and the storm surrounding her personal life.

Years ago, when Rashmika’s career had just begun to bloom, she was engaged and reportedly asked to step away from films because marriage was expected to come first. It was a choice many women are silently pushed into making. But Rashmika chose differently. She stepped back from a relationship instead of stepping away from her dreams. Today, that decision stands as a turning point. Had she walked away from cinema then, the industry may never have witnessed the star she has become.

Ironically, the same choice that allowed her to build a career is now being held against her. Recently, as she celebrates a new chapter in her personal life, old memories have resurfaced through a leaked audio conversation involving her mother. Rashmika has threatened legal action against those circulating the clip. Yet beyond the legal angle lies a deeper question: why is a woman not allowed to move on?

Source: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram A/c

In her wedding post, Rashmika spoke with disarming honesty about the kind of support she had longed for. “He told me it’s okay to dream and achieve,” she wrote, a line that resonated deeply with many who know the choices she once had to make. That encouragement from Vijay Deverakonda clearly meant everything to someone who had once been asked to choose between love and ambition. Also, that reassurance carries a powerful meaning. It represents the freedom to live a life without having to apologise for wanting both love and a career.

In a recent statement, she also made it clear that choosing a life partner is her decision. It is a simple truth, yet one that women often have to defend. The timing of this controversy raises uncomfortable questions. Rashmika appears to be in one of the happiest phases of her life, personally and professionally. Why reopen old chapters now? Why turn a joyful moment into a public trial?

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna during a Puja at their new farmhouse in his hometown at Thummanpet, Telangana. | Source: X

Everyone deserves the right to move forward without being haunted by the past. For women, especially, that freedom often comes with conditions imposed by society. Perhaps the real conversation is not about Rashmika at all. It is about why a woman’s happiness still feels like something the world must approve before she can fully claim it.