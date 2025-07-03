The Piano Man & Spotify Echo Present: Shubha Mudgal – Live!

An Iconic Voice. A Timeless Experience. A Night Like No Other - Delhi, get ready to witness a legend live! The incomparable Shubha Mudgal is bringing her regal voice and limitless artistry to The Piano Man for one night only performance that promises goosebumps, groove and grace in equal proportions.

A Padma Shri recipient and one of India's most celebrated names in music, Shubha ji has devoted more than four decades to redefining Indian classical and contemporary music; from Khayal, Thumri and Dadra to Indian Pop, Fusion, Film Music and even literature. Her performances are not just events, they are soulful journeys through the rich, vibrant tapestry of India’s musical heritage.

She will be accompanied on stage by an incredible band featuring Gaurav Chintamani on Guitar, Anil Chawla on Keyboard, Rahul Rai on Bass and Srijan Mahajan on Drums. The set will be a seamless blend of classical soul and modern spirit, brought to life by one of India’s most revered musical voices.

And what’s a magical night without some exquisite cocktails? Sip your way through our specially curated cocktail menu, where each drink is as poetic as the music, such as Cardamom Lime Spritz, Rose Petal Collins, Filter Coffee Old Fashioned, etc.

Date & Day: July 5, 2025, Saturday

Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi – 110017

Ticket Link: https://www.thepianoman.in/event/detail/2/shubha-mudgal-gom-25-one-thousand,-nine-hundred-seventy-two

This is your chance to experience Shubha Mudgal like never before - up close, live and in the heart of Delhi.

Come for the music. Stay for the magic.