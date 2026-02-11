The Mummy Returns (Again): Duo Reunites for New Sequel from 'Scream' Directors

Universal Pictures has officially decided to revive The Mummy franchise, bringing back Academy Award winners Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. This upcoming installment will be directed by the duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (collectively known as Radio Silence), who previously delivered hits within the Scream franchise. The screenplay for the film is being penned by David Coggeshall.



This is a highly anticipated return, as The Mummy franchise is beloved by audiences worldwide. Often compared to the Indiana Jones series, it is celebrated for its unique blend of horror, comedy, and romance. The first two films, directed by Stephen Sommers, were massive blockbusters that transitioned Fraser into A-list stardom. While the third film performed well at the box office, it saw Sommers step away from the director's chair and Weisz replaced by Maria Bello; consequently, it failed to capture the same love from critics and fans alike.



The fourth film is set to see both original leads reprise their roles as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell. While the plot remains under wraps, Universal Pictures has scheduled the release for May 19, 2028. This marks a 20-year gap since the predecessor's release in 2008.



Fraser recently starred in the drama Rental Family, directed by Hikari. Weisz’s most recent film appearance was in the 2021 MCU entry Black Widow, followed by a starring role in the horror television series Dead Ringers on Prime Video.

