Relatability is Key: Avinash Tiwary on Laila Majnu’s Re-Release Success

Avinash Tiwary has earned praise for his performance in the hit movie—‘The Mehta Boys’. In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, the actor talks about why the re-release of his latest flick—Laila Majnu clicked with the audience and his experience working with Boman Irani in The Mehta Boys.



Looks like it’s the season of re-releases. How does it feel about Laila Majnu’s success?





I believe that the audiences appreciate the content that they find relatable and real, which gives a certain status to a film. I can say that the same happened to ‘Laila Majnu’, and it’s the relatability that attracted the attention of the audience, leading to its re-release. I don’t think that it’s the season of re-releases but the films that made their way into the viewers' hearts for real storylines, or made them laugh or ‘feel’, those films have made it to the screens once again. I am immensely glad that ‘Laila Majnu’ got its due, and our efforts have paid off.

How was it working with Boman Irani in Mehta Boys?





Every day was a learning experience with him. He’s been working in films for years, so whenever he arrived on the set or whenever we had a shot, I could see the ‘experience’ in him, in his expressions and the conviction with which he delivered every sequence. When you work with a senior actor who brings years of experience, you see a full display of versatility. One thing that I learned from Boman Irani sir was to give my best in each shot, and let it all flow naturally. Of course, I hold immense respect for Boman Irani sir, but not once did I feel the ‘pressure’ to give a shot in front of an experienced actor. Whenever he arrived on sets, he carried a very relaxed and lighthearted aura with him.

Why did you think the audience connected with The Mehta Boys?





The ‘Mehta Boys’ is a story of a father and son’s complex relationship of misunderstandings, awkwardness, the fear of opening up, and the friction of the bond. I feel that in almost every Indian household, there is a father-son equation that's as same as shown in The Mehta Boys. All the unsaid feelings of real-life are said by the characters in the film. So it created a common ground between real life and reel life. I think that this aspect became a major point of connection—indirectly saying all the unsaid feelings and getting clarity from the on-screen characters. And I am glad that we could create a common space.

Your choice of roles has been diverse. What’s your favourite genre?



The answer is in the question itself! My choices have been diverse, so I like exploring different shades of cinema and tap into my full potential. I have done romance, comedy, and horror-mystery, but the film that made me ‘seen’ was ‘Laila Majnu’, so I will be forever grateful for that. I feel that my roles have brought up relatability through storylines that could connect, and as far as I can connect with my audiences, I am open to all kinds of genres.



What next after Mehta Boys?



My immediate next is a series, ‘O Saathi Re’. I am excited for this release, hoping it would be something special and a valuable addition to my craft.