The Loneliness Of Being A Star

Karan Johar’s recent confession that he felt “the loneliest” when he got the National Award news — with no one to hold hands or share the high — reveals a quiet truth about fame. Success, in the spotlight, often amplifies solitude. In an industry obsessed with appearances, where red carpets are couple parades and companionship a status symbol, single stars often feel the most alone at moments meant for celebration.

“I have come to terms with my loneliness,” Johar admits. “Now even my kids have their own friends. Loneliness is not a negotiable emotion. If you have it, you can’t get rid of it with company. I have loads of dependable friends. But at the end of the day, they all go back to their homes and partners.”

Love through the lens

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is single — and insists he’s content that way. “Being single doesn’t always mean one is lonely. My work is my passion,” he says. Yet, the subtext of his cinema tells another story. From Devdas and Black to Guzaarish and Saawariya, Bhansali’s films dwell on unfulfilled love — perhaps mirroring the inner world of their creator. “I satisfy my craving for love by making passionate love stories,” he admits.

Paradoxes of fame

Few stories capture the irony of celebrity loneliness better than Parveen Babi’s. Once the glamorous face of Hindi cinema — and the first Indian actor on Time magazine’s cover — she died alone in her Mumbai apartment. Piles of milk bottles and newspapers outside her door became the only markers of her existence. Her body lay unclaimed at the hospital — a cruel ending for a woman once idolised by millions. Yesteryear star Nadira too battled solitude in her final years. So desperate for company, she would bribe visitors with food, drinks — even money — to make them stay.

Lyricist-filmmaker Gulzar, who worked with her, reflects: “Some people are lonely by nature, others are destined to be lonely. She would’ve been lonely even when surrounded by people.”

The creative curse

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt believes loneliness is built into the artist’s DNA. “I’ve been in many intense relationships, but I was always lonely, even when I wasn’t single,” he says. “Filmmakers and actors are constantly searching for companionship. Guru Dutt perished in that quest.” Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore adds perspective. “Stars are also flesh and blood, with their own histories. But we’re quick to judge them. Our respect is fragile — we love them, but replace them easily. It’s a transient relationship.”