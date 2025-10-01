The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Expected Release Date, New Cast Members, and More

Netflix's legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is set to return in early 2026 with the release of its much-anticipated fourth season.





Although speculations arose when actress Neve Campbell hinted that she had signed on for ten more episodes, Netflix confirmed that the series had, in fact, been renewed for another season on 21st January, 2025. Soon, production started on 7th February, 2025 and wrapped up mid-June. Actress Constance Zimmer even shared an update on her social media back in February:

"And so it begins…#season4 @thelincolnlawyer how unbelievably grateful I am not only to work with this incredible cast, crew and creatives, but even more important – filming in LOS ANGELES!! thankful to @aestudiosofficial and @netflix for keeping the production in LA! Can't wait for you to meet #danaberg she's going to surprise you in more ways than one!"





The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the platform's biggest hits. The last season spent six weeks in the global top 10s, garnering 239.70 million watch hours or 28.10 million views. In the second half of 2024, it became the 15th most-watched TV series, pulling in an astounding 32.50 million views according to the Netflix Engagement Report.

Attorney turned Accused? Plot Twist



In the season 3 finale, viewers were left with a cliffhanger as the protagonist Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) was arrested after a client's body was discovered in the trunk of his car. So, instead of absolving defendants, Haller will be the defendant himself in this upcoming season, switching up the show's dynamics. Adding fuel to the fire, the persecution will be led by Dana, a ruthless prosecutor and friend of his ex-wife. The new instalment blends the scenes of a courtroom and a prison, balancing the legal battle and personal conflict of the protagonist to create a gripping tale.

Co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey, who directed the first two episodes of the new season, tells Netflix's Tudum, "This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on."

Following the show's tradition of adapting Michael Connelly's best-selling book series, this season is based on his 2020 novel, The Law of Innocence.

New and Returning Cast Members

Both new and familiar faces are set to appear on screen, including but not limited to:

Becki Newton as Lorna

Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, with more prominence

Jazz Raycole as Izzy

Constance Zimmer as Dana Berg, Mickey's persecutor, who is nicknamed "Death Row Dana"

Angus Sampson as Cisco

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Jeanine Ferrigno, who plays a pivotal role in the investigation

Jason O'Mara as Jack Gilroy, Maggie's new boyfriend

Sasha Alexander as Dawn Ruth, an FBI agent

Jason Butler Harner as Detective Dunker

Even special cameos, like world-renowned chef Nancy Silverton and KTLA News journalist Kacey Montoya, have been incorporated to add a realistic touch to the Los Angeles setting.

The fourth season is currently in post-production. Although no official date is confirmed, a report on What's on Netflix? expects an early-to-mid year 2026 release, possibly on 5th February.

Will Mickey be able to prove his innocence, or will he be persecuted for reasons beyond himself? Just a few months until we find out.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle