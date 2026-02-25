‘The Kerala Story’ Director Sudipto Sen’s CHARAK: Fair of Faith Trailer to Out Tomorrow

After the massive impact of The Kerala Story, filmmaker Sudipto Sen is set to present his next ambitious project, Charak: Fair of Faith, with the trailer scheduled to release tomorrow. The folklore thriller is slated to hit theatres on March 6.



Marking his foray into production, Sudipto Sen backs Charak: Fair of Faith, directed by Shieladitya Moulik. The film features a powerful ensemble cast including Anjali Patil, Sahidur Rahaman, Subrat Dutta, Shashi Bhushan, Nalneesh Neel, Shankhadeep, and Shounak Shyamal.



Presented by PEN Studios’ Dr. Jayantilal Gada and produced by Sipping Tea Cinemas in association with Sudipto Sen Productions, the film has Rajesh Bhatt as associate producer.



Charak: Fair of Faith unveils hidden, real-life–inspired incidents from the hinterlands of India, exploring themes of blind faith, occult rituals, child sacrifice, and vulnerable parenthood.



With the trailer set to drop tomorrow, anticipation is building for what promises to be a hard-hitting and tho

