The Kerala Story 2 Director Slams Anurag Kashyap Over Criticism

New Delhi: The upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2' has stirred a fresh debate even before its release, drawing sharp reactions on its narrative. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, in a strong-worded response to the ongoing controversies and criticism of the film, has also called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his remarks. Speaking to ANI, Kamakhya Singh emphasised that Kashyap has been "blind to the truth" about the society. "Kai saalon se unki saari filmein flop hui hai...woh mansik roop se durbal ho chukka hai...unko sachai dikhta nahi hai. (His films have been flopping for many years. He become mentally weak. He isn't able to see the truth)", the director said.

If he has a problem with the truth shown in our film, it means he has a problem with entire world. Every scene of our film is based on true incidents. We know that it is based on true incidents, so if Anurag ji wants, then we will send all the research materials to his house. But he has to find fault in everything. He has just become blind to the truth. He doesn't want to see it or understand it," he added. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap, while speaking to the media, slammed 'The Kerala Story 2' trailer, describing it as a "propaganda". 'The Kerala Story 2' trailer has lately sparked controversy, with some calling it "brutal truth" and others labelling it "propaganda". The film explores themes of religious conversion and coercion, set in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.



Amid the ongoing debate surrounding 'The Kerala Story 2, producer Vipul Shah opened up about the film, stating that it does not target Kerala as a state. While speaking to ANI, Shah said that the issue highlighted in the film is an "evil" that needs to be addressed. "We're not after Kerala. Kerala is God's Country... We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible." He also spoke about the criticism faced by the first film, especially over the numbers shown in the movie. Shah further alleged that the lack of action from the government, even after the release of the first film, prompted them to make a sequel. "Some people criticised the first film, claiming the 32,000 figure was false. We made a video on this figure on YouTube, which is currently available. We've added the names and shown the figures. The government must have even more figures than us, but we've never heard of any strict action being taken since the release of the film...," he told ANI. The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on February 27.