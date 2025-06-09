Criminal Justice 4: Saahitya Pansare on Playing a By-the-Book Cop

Saahitya Pansare, known for his roles in films like Sam Bahadur and TV shows like Gathbandhan, opens up about his experience playing a cop in Criminal Justice Season 4 in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle.

You mentioned being drawn to cop roles—what personal qualities or experiences do you bring into these characters that make them feel authentic? When I received the brief for my character, I understood exactly what the role demanded. Over time, I’ve interacted with police officers in various real-life situations, and those observations became valuable references. For this particular character, I drew from someone who embodied discipline and integrity—a by-the-book officer who follows protocol and respects hierarchy. He’s not someone who bends the rules, and I wanted to bring that quiet strength and obedience to life on screen.





Your role was carried over from Season 3 to 4—did you approach the character any differently this time around?

Absolutely. This season, the responsibility on my character is far greater. It’s just me and Gauri (played by Kalyanee Mulay) leading the case, so naturally, the stakes felt higher. To reflect that shift, I spent more time off-screen discussing the case and our characters with Kalyanee, going back and forth on details to add depth. In Season 3, I was more of an informant in the storyline—this time, I had to take charge.





Reuniting with Zeeshan Ayyub after having been part of his theatre group must have been surreal. How did that shared history impact your dynamic in front of the camera?

It was incredibly comforting. There’s a shorthand that comes from working under someone’s mentorship—Zeeshan and Rasika Agashe had both guided me during my time with their theatre group. That familiarity allowed me to open up more during scenes and initiate deeper conversations with Zeeshan about character arcs, emotional beats, and scene approach. It truly felt like a full-circle moment. From theatre in Mumbai to a major web franchise—what’s been the biggest personal evolution for you as an actor in this journey? I’ve been in Mumbai for seven years now, and it’s been a journey full of highs and lows. But through it all, I’ve held on to one belief—that the process of becoming an actor has helped me become a better person. Today, I’ve grown more confident in my craft. I no longer experience the kind of self-doubt I once did. I’m now open and ready for any major project that comes my way because I genuinely enjoy the grind—the preparation, the storytelling, the collaboration. For me, it’s never just about the fame. It’s about work.





With Criminal Justice now part of your filmography, is there a particular kind of role or genre you’re hoping to explore next?**

I’d love to explore action—something physical and high-stakes. While I do play a cop in Criminal Justice, the tone is more dramatic and intense. I’d also really enjoy doing comedy. One of my theatre productions, TaxFree, is a full-on comedy and has been quite popular with audiences. I think switching between genres keeps you creatively charged.



