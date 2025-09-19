The Goddess Rises! Devi Chowdhurani: Prosenjit, Srabanti Star in Powerful New Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Devi Chowdhurani is finally here and it is nothing short of a cinematic thunderclap. Bringing alive the forgotten revolution of Bengal, the trailer captures the fire, courage, and rebellion of the legendary Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak. Starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti in powerful lead roles, the film is set to release nationwide on 26th September.

Based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel, the film brings alive India’s first female freedom fighter against the backdrop of the Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion of the 1770s.

The trailer has already struck a powerful chord with audiences, leaving viewers spellbound with its hard-hitting visuals, intense performances, and raw depiction of rebellion. Social media is abuzz with praise, calling it “goosebump-inducing” and “a historic moment in Bengali cinema.”

Speaking about the trailer, Prosenjit Chatterjee shared, "Watching the trailer, I could feel the pulse of history itself. Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani were not just figures of legend, they were storms of courage and rebellion that changed the course of their time. Bringing their story to life on screen is more than acting; it is channeling the fire, the defiance, and the spirit of a history that refuses to be forgotten. Every frame of the trailer reminded me of the weight and the power these characters carry, and it is humbling to step into that world."

Srabanti Chatterjee, who essays the titular role of Devi Chowdhurani, added, "This isn’t just a role for me, it’s an emotion. The trailer shows a woman’s journey from oppression to rebellion, and I hope audiences feel the same power and spirit that we felt while making this film. It's an ode to the unsung heroes who gave their blood and sweat to our motherland."