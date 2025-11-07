The Girlfriend Movie Review: Rashmika Shines, but the Toxic Love Story Deplorable

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Deekshit Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Rao Ramesh

Director: Rahul Ramakrishna

Rating: 2/5 stars





Rashmika Mandanna, known for impactful performances in *Animal*, *Pushpa* and *Chhava*, takes on a simpler, girl-next-door role in *The Girlfriend* and delivers with grace and vulnerability. Her innocence and subtle emotional expressions are the film’s biggest strength. However, her trust in debut director Rahul Ramakrishna seems misplaced, as the film slips into a tiring and repetitive portrayal of a toxic relationship.





At its core, *The Girlfriend* is a campus love story between two students. Rashmika plays a postgraduate literature student who falls for her college mate played by Deekshit Shetty. While their romance starts light and warm, his possessiveness, insecurity, and lack of emotional maturity soon surface. The progression of their relationship is rushed—so much so that Rashmika herself seems confused when a friend congratulates her on the relationship.





As time progresses, she finds herself stuck between an overbearing lover and a harsh, self-absorbed father, leaving her emotionally suffocated. Instead of confronting either of them, her reluctance and indecision stretch on endlessly, testing the audience’s patience.





Deekshit Shetty’s character turns bad from worse and reminds Vijay Deverakonda’s *Arjun Reddy*, yet lacks the raw intensity and depth needed to make it convincing. Rashmika’s role as a woman caught in emotional turmoil is effective, but the narrative constantly pushes her into self-pity, limiting her potential. Rao Ramesh appears briefly, while director Rahul Ramakrishna himself dons the role of an English professor.





The film tries to deliver a thoughtful message—that toxicity is not always loud or violent; sometimes it lies in emotional dominance, lack of understanding, and the need to control. Unfortunately, the good intention gets lost in slow pacing, overstretched conflicts, and repetitive emotional loops. Deekshit’s character crosses boundaries of decency to the point that it becomes overdramatic rather than impactful.





Whether the director is warning young women to be cautious in relationships or simply mishandling the narrative, *The Girlfriend* ends up being a missed opportunity. Rashmika’s sincere performance stands out, but the film around her remains exhausting and toxicity extended beyond bearable limits. All college students laughing at Rashmika humiliation is unrealistic..