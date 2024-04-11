The Family Star was made with Rs 100 cr?

It looks like ace producer Dil Raju has lost more money than industry bigwigs have assumed since his latest release ‘The Family Star’ was reportedly made with over Rs 100 crores. “It was a losing proposition even before the release of the family drama since it was made with a huge budget,” says a source and adds, “US schedules cost a bomb besides star remunerations and fewer reshoots which added to producer's woes. Director Parasuram spent lavishly hoping to score a winner and it ended up escalating the budget estimates.”



Producer Dil Raju totally trusted the director and believed that he would recreate the magic of ‘Geeta Govindam’ but he should be disappointed. “With the collections touching Rs 15 crores to 17 crores, the film will dent the career of Parasuram, who many trusted and paid a heavy price,” he points out.

No doubt, the film is the highest budget film for Vijay Devarakonda till date. "Vijay engages in various roles - cooking, expressing love, and confronting adversaries when required in the film, while Mrunal Thakur's character of CEO failed to impress,” he adds.





After average grosser ‘Kushi’, Vijay is banking on this family drama to repeat the magic of ‘Geeta Govindam’ and regain his winning streak but he would be disappointed now with the turn of events.