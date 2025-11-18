‘The Family Man’ Readies For a Third Season

The popular series The Family Man returns after a long gap, with big changes: two new antagonists — Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur — join the cast, and Shrikant Tiwari goes from ‘hero’ to ‘most wanted man’ in Season 3.

The main actors — Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep, Priyamani and Nimrat — give DC a glimpse into their characters and what these roles mean to them.

Manoj

Q When you signed on for Season 3, were there any preconditions?

None. I only ask for the script because I’m a very nervous actor and need to read it thoroughly. We keep discussing scenes, dialogues and ideas throughout the shoot. About a month before filming, I start preparing to become Shrikant Tiwari again. It usually takes me 10–12 days to settle in on set. Working with Jaideep and Nimrat was exciting. The long shoots are always a struggle, but we enjoy the process. Working with Raj & DK is motivating because our views align, so there’s never any conflict.

Q What changes has Shrikant undergone?

Shrikant is is essentially the same. His relationship with his family has changed. But this time, he isn’t winning — he’s the ‘Most Wanted Man.’ The season is all about how he protects himself and his family.

Q In your personal life, who’s the boss?

My daughter! As she grows, she tells me how to walk, sit, dress. She even designs my outfits. She corrects my English and I am desperately trying to improve her Hindi.

Acting is my passion, and I’ve sacrificed a lot for it. I love everything about performing, and I’m continually inspired by younger actors doing brilliant work.”

— Manoj Bajpayee

Priyamani

Q How did you prepare your character this time?

I don’t do any homework. But I know Suchitra’s character arc very well. Since Season 1 she has stood for what she believes is right, handles the family while Shrikant is away. In Season 2 we went a notch higher, and in Season 3 the family too is getting involved. When I come on set, I simply become Suchitra.

jaideep

Q Why did you agree to play Rukma?

The ground was already well prepared — there was almost no chance of going wrong. Rukma’s character, his background, and his journey from the first scene to the last all made sense. And working with a legend like Manoj is always tempting. Even if there had been just one scene with him, I would’ve said yes. My only concern was my schedule; once I knew I had the time, I agreed.

Q Was there any pressure working opposite Manoj?

There was no pressure at all. I treat it like cricket — if I have the ball, I’ll hit it. When actors like Manoj are on set, they won’t let a scene go wrong. I just keep myself clean like a prism; the light comes from the director; I just align myself. If I’m aligned, the rainbow (performance) will appear.

Nimrat

Q What was your experience of working in Season 3?

Meera is a strong and glamorous character, and being part of a team with such incredible actors is an honour. Even though I didn’t share screen space with Manoj this season, I learned a lot from him. Roles this powerful don’t come often, so you naturally want to give your best.