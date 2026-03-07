‘The End of the World’: The Abandoned Cinema in Egypt’s Sinai Desert

Skeeter Davis once sang the haunting line, “Why does the sun go on shining? Why does the sea rush to shore? Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?” For a unique structure hidden in Egypt’s Sinai Desert, that line feels almost prophetic. Despite its striking presence, the place was never fortunate enough to truly serve the purpose it was built for.

Ambition is a powerful human instinct — one that often drives people to turn the seemingly impossible into reality. In the late 1990s, a Frenchman named Diynn Eadel was driven by that very ambition. His vision led to the creation of something unusual and extraordinary.

Eadel built a 700-seat open-air theatre in the middle of a remote Sinai Desert valley, a project now known as “The End of the World” cinema. The abandoned theatre today presents a surreal, almost post-apocalyptic visual — reminiscent of the eerie cinematic atmospheres often associated with filmmaker David Lynch and the contemporary concept of “liminal spaces”.

But as visually captivating as the location is, a question naturally arises: why is this place so little known, and does it still celebrate cinema today? Unfortunately, the answer is no.

When Eadel constructed the theatre, he intended it to demonstrate that tourism need not harm nature. His vision was that the “great theatre of nature” could coexist with cinema and reconnect people with the elements. However, the dream never materialised.

According to accounts, Eadel planned to inaugurate the theatre with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park. But on the opening night, a massive power outage disrupted the screening before it could begin.

Providing electricity in such a remote desert location proved extremely challenging. Yet some historians suggest another possible explanation. Though unconfirmed, rumours circulated that local authorities were unhappy about a large cinema being built in the middle of a natural landscape. Some believe the power supply may have been deliberately cut, bringing the theatre’s operations to an abrupt halt on what was meant to be its first night.

Today, the ghostly theatre remains an unusual urban legend, visited only occasionally by curious travellers and cinema enthusiasts. The Egyptian government has shown little interest in restoring the site and, in 2018, reportedly restricted tourist access to the area — further dimming hopes of revival.

What remains is a haunting symbol of an ambitious idea that never came to life: a cinema built in the vast silence of the desert, waiting for a film that never played.

This article is written by Yoga Adithya, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.