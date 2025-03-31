The edge-of-the-seat horror thriller Amaravathiki Aahwanam is creating a sensation with its first look

There is significant demand for horror thriller films in the market these days. Recent blockbuster hits in Bollywood like Munjya and Stree 2 exemplify this trend. Amaravathiki Aahwanam is an edge-of-the-seat horror thriller with a gripping story and plot. This movie, starring Akkadokaduntadu fame Siva Kantamneni, Ester, Dhanya Balakrishna, and Supritha, Siva Harish in lead roles, is being directed by the talented writer and director GVK.

The makers released the first look on the occasion of the Ugadi festival. The first look poster, which has already become the talk of the town for its intriguing title, depicts the lead actors dressed in black with a serious demeanor. Although their faces are not fully revealed, the intensity in their eyes effectively conveys the mood of a compelling horror thriller. The creative poster hints at the film's thrilling nature. Currently, this first look poster is receiving an overwhelming response on social media.

KS Shankar Rao and R Venkateswar Rao are producing this film on a grand scale under the Light House Cine Magic banner. J Prabhakar Reddy is the cinematographer, Padmanabhan Bharadwaj is the music director, and Sai Babu Talari is handling the editing. The action episodes have been choreographed by Anji Master. The film unit is planning to unveil more exciting updates soon. Apart from the main cast, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Harish, Bhadram, and Gemini Suresh in key roles.





Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Direction: GVK

Banner: Light House Cine Magic

Producers: KS Shankarrao, R Venkateswar Rao

DOP: J Prabhakar Reddy

Music: Padmanabhan Bharadwaj

Editing: Sai Babu Talari

Fights: Anji Master

Lyrics: Uma Wanguri

Choreography: Raj Krishna

PRO: Siddhu