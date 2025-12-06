‘The Devil’ Trailer Drops; Darshan Stuns with Dark, Brutal Style

The much-awaited Darshan starrer movie is all set to hit the theatres on 11th December, releasing the trailer on 5th Dec, hinting at an unconventional action thriller.

The trailer for The Devil, which dropped on December 5, 2025 through Saregama Kannada’s YouTube channel, has already ignited a storm of reactions. It sets a dark, stylish, action entertainer leaning heavily towards the actor's mass image.

"The Sun won't stay eclipsed forever, and neither will I" says Dhanush aka Darshan in the trailer referring to the devil protagonistic character on screen. He seems rugged, lean, composed, with a kind of brooding menace that diverges sharply from his previous roles. The trailer offers almost no substantive plot points; instead, it teases a world of power struggles, possible betrayals, and larger-than-life drama. Fans of Darshan have reacted with enthusiasm, appreciating the refreshingly gritty tone — a departure from his earlier, more rural or romantic roles. The trailer also signs towards Darshan portraying a dual role with good-evil combination.

Directed by Prakash Veer, the movie's star cast includes Rachana Rai, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sharmiela Mandre. The movie is produced by J Jayamma of Shri Jaimatha Combines in association with Saregama Yodlee Films, with Thashwini Veer being the Executive Producer.

Kantharaj SS has set the dialogues while Prakash has written the script. Ram-Lakshman and Santhu Master have managed the choreography for the action sequences and dance performances respectively. The team also includes Ajaneesh Loknath as the Music Composer, Harish Komme as the editor and Mohan B Kerre as the art director.

The movie's promotion is handled by the fandom and Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi, ahead of the actor's prison arrest in a murder case. Vijayalakshmi via Darshan's social media urged the fans to shower love by sharing a message directly received from the actor, "You've shown love to all my films. But for The Devil, show a little more love" .

The Devil team has posed itself as a grand celebration for the fans. They announced morning shows at 6:30 a.m. on the release day. With the trailer playing its cards close to the chest and the release date moves up to December 11, 2025, audiences will be watching closely: will the full film deliver a compelling story behind this striking presentation — or will it rely heavily on the hero’s star power and visual appeal?

For now, the trailer has succeeded in building buzz and curiosity. It promises a darker, edgier side of Darshan — and if the film delivers even a fraction of the energy the trailer radiates, it may well be a major draw for fans and cinema-goers alike.The audience is eager to witness the grand movie justifying the trailer buzz.

