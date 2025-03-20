Mohanlal, Prithviraj's L2E: Empuraan Theatrical Trailer Unveiled

The wait is over! The highly anticipated theatrical trailer of L2E: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has been unveiled, raising expectations sky-high.A visual spectacle, the trailer plunges us into the intense political world of Lucifer, centered on the enigmatic Steven Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab'raam.





Once an MLA, he wields immense power, but how does he control everything? What are his ties to the global drug cartel? The film promises to unravel these gripping mysteries.

Mohanlal commands the screen with his towering presence, effortlessly embodying Khureshi Ab'raam. Joining him is a stellar ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Abhimanyu Singh, and Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn. A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer, L2E: Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, penned by Murali Gopy. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan under Aashirvad Cinemas and Sree Gokulam Movies. Releasing worldwide on March 27, 2025, the film will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. Distribution is handled by Dil Raju's SVC Cinemas (Telugu), Anil Thadani's AA Films (North India), Hombale Films (Karnataka), and Sree Gokulam Movies (Tamil Nadu).



