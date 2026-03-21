The Daniels Set Summer Shoot for their Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Film

After taking home their maiden Oscars for directing The Michelle Yeoh starrer “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have teased a return to silver screen. Their Upcoming untitled film that is being produced by Universal Pictures is currently fixed to be released on November 19th, 2027, a week before thanksgiving.

Daniel Kwan had revealed some interesting notes about this film telling that it’s again going to be a sci-fi comedy. “We’re about to shoot this summer, and it is coming out, if all things go to plan, next November of 2027.”

Kwan also noted that the film’s themes are akin to their previous work, stating that it is ‘Very Existential’. “All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be. But as the world gets more complex, I believe one of my jobs as a storyteller is to meet the world where it's at,” he said.

This Film was previously set to be released by Universal Pictures on June 12th, 2026 as a part of the daniel’s 5-year agreement with Universal Pictures but was delayed indefinitely. And Fans have speculated whether the movie might see the light of it’s day. But with this latest announcement it’s clear that there are no more hurdles. Kwan has also enlightened about the time-gap between their last feature to this film by saying, “The only thing you need to know is we are trying to do what we have always done, which is listen very deeply to what is happening in the world and try to internalize that and make something really fun and entertaining that kind of reflects that story back to the world. So, one of the reasons why it's taking so long is because what we're feeling and what we're hearing from the world is very complex and really nuanced, and there's so much paradox. To kind of reconcile all those things and put them into one movie, it takes time.”

More exciting details are yet to emerge as the film is eyed to enter into the production stage this summer. This is expected to be a groundbreaking project for the directors who have risen to fame by directing only independent features until now. And the Answer to this ambiguity will be answered hopefully in the late 2027.

This Article is Written By Yoga Adithya, Intern at Deccan Chronicle.