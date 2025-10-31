Hyderabad Transforms into Pop Culture Haven as Comic Con X DreamHack Launches with Bang!
Hyderabad: The best weekend of the year is finally here! Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, kicked off on a high note at HITEX Exhibition Center on Friday, October 31st. A vibrant array of comics, gaming, cosplayers, merchandise, performances, and virtual experiences, makes it an opportunity for fans to assemble and have an unforgettable experience.
The first day was graced in presence of Shri Jayesh Rajan, Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana. He personally visited the event to witness the grand youth centric celebration of pop-culture and gaming gala in the city.
The event also marked the maiden visit and the rare opportunity to meet celebrated international writer and executive producer Mike Costa best known for shaping Netflix's hit show Lucifer and for standout runs on Venom, Web Warriors, Transformers, G.I. Joe, along with artist J. Gonzo, renowned for his captivating covers on classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghost Rider, and Alien.
An engaging session of Anime Panel & Quiz drew enthusiastic anime lovers, testing their fandom knowledge and celebrating shared passion.
As the sun set, the energy turned electric, with Black Diamond Coup setting the stage ablaze. Their raw energy, infectious beats, and dance moves kept the crowd grooving into the evening. The laughter rolled in next at the Comic Con Comedy Showcase, where Vivek Muralidharan’s sharp takes on pop culture and everyday life had audiences roaring.
One of the biggest highlights of the day was the Hyderabad Comic Con Cosplay Contest, where fans walked in as their favorite characters, showcasing the power of creativity and skills. Contestants were seen dressed as popular anime characters like Nezuko, Venom, Avatar, and many more while some gaming enthusiasts stepped in with characters like Neon from Valorant and more who competed for the daily cash prize of ₹30,000.
Adding to the thrill, DreamHack, India’s biggest digital festival celebrating gaming, esports, and creator culture, joined forces with Comic Con to only increase the level of excitement. Top gaming creators like Sensei IGL, Vanshaj, Abhinav, TraceGOD, Spraygod, Mr Spike, Pardhan, and Hastar thrilled fans with live interactions and gaming challenges. The excitement continues as the Red Bull Tetris Zone will bring famous creators like Art Guy Rob, Kashvi, V3nom, Amya, Ghatak, Abhinav, and Scout gearing up to take over the DreamHack stage with meet-and-greets, live streams, and esports showdowns.
The day was packed with exciting tournaments and fan-favorite experiences from the Android PAN FEST (BGMI), where solo warriors and squads battled it out in open lobbies, to KO Fight Night, featuring electrifying Tekken 8, Super Smash Bros, and Street Fighter VI matches that had the crowd roaring with every clutch comeback. The Chess at DreamHack arena added a cerebral edge with Rapid and Blitz duels. The BYOD Tournaments embodied the true community spirit of DreamHack, with gamers setting up their own rigs and jumping into friendly battles. Rounding off the day, the Retro & Board Games Zone offered a nostalgic escape with classics like Contra, Pac-Man, and Monopoly, captivating both veterans and newcomers alike.
The next two days of Hyderabad Comic Con X DreamHack India 2025 promise even more action-packed fun and creative energy. Fans can look forward to Hallubol, Rahil Mohsin’s electrifying new release, and the launch of “Biryani Khaane Jayinge!”, an 8-page travelogue packed with food, fun, and spooky adventures. Holy Cow Entertainment will unveil the Ravanayan Hardcover, an epic retelling of Ravan’s saga that’s sure to captivate mythology and comic lovers alike. Adding laughter to the lineup, the Comedy Showcase featuring Syed Bashaar Live will bring a dose of Hyderabadi humor colliding with Marvel madness, anime antics, and DC drama, making for a weekend fans won’t forget!
From cosplay and collectibles to gaming and gigs, Hyderabad Comic Con X DreamHack is where fandoms collide.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
