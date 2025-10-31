Hyderabad Transforms into Pop Culture Haven as Comic Con X DreamHack Launches with Bang!

Hyderabad: The best weekend of the year is finally here! Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con, powered by Crunchyroll, kicked off on a high note at HITEX Exhibition Center on Friday, October 31st. A vibrant array of comics, gaming, cosplayers, merchandise, performances, and virtual experiences, makes it an opportunity for fans to assemble and have an unforgettable experience.

The first day was graced in presence of Shri Jayesh Rajan, Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana. He personally visited the event to witness the grand youth centric celebration of pop-culture and gaming gala in the city. The event also marked the maiden visit and the rare opportunity to meet celebrated international writer and executive producer Mike Costa best known for shaping Netflix's hit show Lucifer and for standout runs on Venom, Web Warriors, Transformers, G.I. Joe, along with artist J. Gonzo, renowned for his captivating covers on classics like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghost Rider, and Alien. An engaging session of Anime Panel & Quiz drew enthusiastic anime lovers, testing their fandom knowledge and celebrating shared passion. As the sun set, the energy turned electric, with Black Diamond Coup setting the stage ablaze. Their raw energy, infectious beats, and dance moves kept the crowd grooving into the evening. The laughter rolled in next at the Comic Con Comedy Showcase, where Vivek Muralidharan’s sharp takes on pop culture and everyday life had audiences roaring.





One of the biggest highlights of the day was the Hyderabad Comic Con Cosplay Contest, where fans walked in as their favorite characters, showcasing the power of creativity and skills. Contestants were seen dressed as popular anime characters like Nezuko, Venom, Avatar, and many more while some gaming enthusiasts stepped in with characters like Neon from Valorant and more who competed for the daily cash prize of ₹30,000.