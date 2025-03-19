The 12th Jagran Film Festival concludes in Mumbai with an esteemed lineup and celebratory award night

Mumbai: And that’s a wrap! The 12th edition of the Jagran Film Festival closed its curtains in style, leaving Mumbai buzzing with excitement, inspiration, and a whole lot of cinemas. From thought-provoking morning sessions to an electrifying awards night, the final day was nothing short of epic. As the festival unfolded with its award ceremony, it wasn’t just about celebrating films, it was about celebrating the people, the stories, and the incredible power of cinema.





The last day kicked off with a bang! From the moment the first session began, attendees were treated to a power-packed line-up of speakers and discussions. The session started with the Pankaj Kapur who engaged in a special session, sharing insights from his illustrious career and reflecting on the evolution of Indian cinema. Esteemed personalities such as Seema Pahwa, Dev Faujdar, and Jayant Deshmukh discussed the dynamic relationship between theatre and cinema, highlighting the influence of theatrical techniques on filmmaking, and it concluded with Resul Pookutty, The Oscar-winning sound designer shared his views on what inspired them for the discussion on the intricacies of sound design and its pivotal role in storytelling.





Further in the Jagran Film Festival Award Night, the ceremony celebrated an outstanding contribution to cinema, honoring both Indian and international filmmakers. In the Retrospective India category, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur was recognized, while Krzysztof Zanussi was acknowledged in the Retrospective International segment.





Among the award winners, Rima Das emerged as a prominent name, winning Best Screenplay and Best Editing for Village Rockstar 2, which also bagged the award for Best Feature Film (Indian). The Best Cinematography award was jointly won by Raiesh S. Jala and Arjun Negi for The Spark - Chingar, while Roy Menezes secured the Best Background Score for the same film. Ram Sampat was honored as Best Music Director for Laapataa Ladies.





In the short film categories, the Best Short Film (India) award went to The First Film, directed and Produced by Piyush Thakur, while the Best Short Film (International) award went to The Nominees was received by the Director Birutė Kapustinskaitė. The Best OTT Film was awarded to Director Arati Kadav for Mrs and the Best Documentary went to 6A Akash Ganga. The Best Debut Director (2024) award was won by Shashi Chandrakant Khandare for Gypsy, while Rima Das was named Best Director for Village Rockstar 2.





The Most Admiring Film (Audience Choice) award was given to Namaste Sir, directed by Gaurav Asri. In the international feature category, Best Feature Film (International) was awarded to Quadrilateral. Recognizing acting excellence, Sanya Malhotra won Best Actor (OTT - Female) for Mrs that was received by Harman Baweja, while Sparsh Srivastav was awarded Best Actor (Male) and Nitanshi Goel won Best Actor (Female) for their performances in Laapataa Ladies.





The event also honored individuals for their contributions to cinema. Mr. Chabu Tukuram Nagre was recognized for his Special Contribution to Cinematic Art, while Vineet Kumar Singh received the Achiever’s Award. The prestigious True Icon of Indian Cinema title was awarded to Shri Sameer Anjan. The grand red-carpet event saw the presence of renowned celebrities such as Saurabh Sachdeva, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad, Madhurima Tuli, Inaamulhaq, Omkar Kapoor, Vishal Pandey, and many more, adding to the prestige of the occasion.





This year, the festival wasn’t just about films, it was about the people who make them happen. The event had theatre legends, Bollywood stalwarts and up-and-coming stars all under one roof, lighting up the stage with their presence. Shilpa Shetty, Madhoo, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shruti Mahajan, Adah Sharma, Vikram Bhatt, Kriti Kharbanda, and more wowed the audience with their insights, their stories, and their star power. Sharad Kelkar, Kumud Mishra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and others also made their mark, sharing valuable wisdom from the world of cinema and theatre. It was a three-day whirlwind of star-studded sessions that made us laugh, cry, and reflect on the journey of film.





Basant Rathore, Senior Vice President of Jagran Prakashan Limited, shared his thoughts on the festival, stating, "The Jagran Film Festival began its journey in Delhi with a vision to bring meaningful cinema closer to audiences. Over the next 100 days, it grew into a nationwide celebration, reaching the hearts of people across 18 cities and 11 states concluding at Mumbai. What makes JFF special is its ability to bridge cultures through the power of storytelling, showcasing 292 films in 78 languages and creating conversations that go beyond the screen. With each stop, the festival didn’t just screen films—it sparked discussions, inspired aspiring filmmakers, and brought communities together. The overwhelming response reinforces our belief that cinema is a universal language, and we are proud to see JFF become a platform that truly connects with audiences at every level.





He adds, "As we conclude this edition in Mumbai, which witnessed an overwhelming response from the audience, we also celebrated the incredible talent at the Jagran Award Night, honoring those who have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields of art and entertainment. Looking ahead, we are already excited about what’s next and eager to bring more enriching cinema conversations to our audience!"





As the final curtain falls on this spectacular edition, we can’t help but eagerly anticipate what’s to come. The Jagran Film Festival has once again proved that it’s a powerful movement that brings together dreamers, storytellers, and cinephiles from all walks of life. This year’s festival was an awe-inspiring reminder of why we all fall in love with the magic of cinema. Whether you're a creator, a lover of great stories, or someone who feels the pulse of every frame, the Jagran Film Festival is where cinema’s true spirit comes alive. And the best part? The journey is far from over. The next festival is already on the horizon, promising bigger films, electrifying conversations, and cinematic wonders that will leave you inspired, engaged, and hungry for more. Stay tuned, because the magic is just getting started!



















