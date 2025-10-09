Indie Pop Is My Most Favourite, Says Abhijeet Sawant

When Abhijeet Sawant walks onto a stage, there’s a quiet familiarity in the way the crowd responds — a mix of nostalgia and admiration that hasn’t dimmed with time. Performing at the Bollywood Music Project (BMP), he says, feels like coming home. “It feels great. Especially at BMP, there are so many artists — everyone comes here and performs. So it’s always a different experience performing for such a crowd, whether it’s Mumbai or anywhere else. The joy, the happiness, that sense that everything is fine… it gives you a good boost as an artist.”

It’s been almost twenty years since he first held the Indian Idol trophy, marking the start of a new era for Indian music television — and for himself. When asked how that defining moment shaped his career, he doesn’t hesitate. “It’s been 20 years now, and I am still here working because of Indian Idol,” he says simply. “It gave me a very big boost in my career. A lot has happened because of Indian Idol — it helped me a lot to become the artist I am today.” Abhijeet’s win wasn’t just a personal milestone; it became a cultural one. In an age before social media could instantly propel talent into stardom, he became the face of possibility — a boy-next-door whose voice resonated with millions. Looking back at how much the landscape has changed, he’s quick to acknowledge the difference in today’s reality music scene. “A lot has changed. But I personally want to appreciate the class of singers coming from today’s reality shows. They are completely professional singers. It makes me very happy to see that the standard of singing today is at such a good level.” Despite evolving trends and shifting musical sensibilities, Abhijeet’s love for music has only deepened with time. When asked what kind of music he feels most connected to now, he reflects thoughtfully before answering. “I love all types of music; I am not a choosy person because I work in this industry, I like all kinds of music. I love learning from different genres. But the one that’s closest to my heart is pop — most of my work is in indie pop. So indie pop has always been my most favorite.”





That fondness for pop isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about creative freedom. Abhijeet has always believed in the power of original music to connect directly with audiences, beyond the film world. Over the years, he has explored independent projects that reflect his personality and artistry, carving a niche outside playback singing. It’s this blend of curiosity and openness that also fuels his desire to collaborate with new-age musicians. “I would love to collaborate with Kratex,” he says with a grin. “And if I ever get a chance to do something with Diljit — that would be amazing!”

But even after all these years, nothing quite matches the intensity of his Indian Idol days — the whirlwind of performances, lights, emotions, and the tidal wave of love from fans across the country. “The kind of passion people had for me then — that still gives me goosebumps,” he recalls, his voice softening. “The love and support, the way people used to vote for me… religiously! It was something really different.” He pauses for a moment before adding with a modest laugh, “A lot of my artist friends used to tell me they see a Michael Jackson-kind of craze for me. Even though I don’t think that’s true, it’s still a big thing to hear.”





Two decades later, Abhijeet’s story continues to inspire. He’s one of the few from that first wave of television-born musicians who has managed to sustain his place in the industry, not just through talent but through persistence and evolution. For him, music remains both a calling and a constant teacher — something that grows with him, adapts with time, yet never loses its essence.