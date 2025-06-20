"That simplicity, that elegance… uff Saraaaaa" say netizens
Social media is buzzing with love for her new avatar, and fans are clearly head over heels.
Sara Ali Khan has consistently charmed audiences with her on-screen presence, and the latest song, "Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon," from her highly anticipated film, Metro... In Dino is yet another example of her captivating appeal. From her infectious energy to her effortless cuteness, Sara shines throughout the track. But what’s truly stealing the spotlight is her elegant look in a saree paired with a classic bun, a style that has netizens swooning. Social media is buzzing with love for her new avatar, and fans are clearly head over heels. Here’s what they have to say -
A netizen commented, "That simplicity, that elegance… uff Saraaaaa 🔥"
A netizen wrote, "Saree + bun + smile = national crush unlocked 🫠"
A netizen wrote, "Sara and Aditya together is serotonin in HD 🥹❤️"