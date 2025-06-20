"That simplicity, that elegance… uff Saraaaaa" say netizens

Sara Ali Khan has consistently charmed audiences with her on-screen presence, and the latest song, "Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon," from her highly anticipated film, Metro... In Dino is yet another example of her captivating appeal. From her infectious energy to her effortless cuteness, Sara shines throughout the track. But what’s truly stealing the spotlight is her elegant look in a saree paired with a classic bun, a style that has netizens swooning. Social media is buzzing with love for her new avatar, and fans are clearly head over heels. Here’s what they have to say -



A netizen wrote, "Sara in that saree and bun? Maa kasam dil chura liya 😭❤️"













Yet another netizen wrote, "Bhaiya rewind karke firse dekhna pada… Sara in saree… kya frame tha yaar!😍"













A netizen commented, "That simplicity, that elegance… uff Saraaaaa 🔥"

























A netizen wrote, "Saree + bun + smile = national crush unlocked 🫠"









A netizen wrote, "Sara and Aditya together is serotonin in HD 🥹❤️"

A netizen wrote, "Just booked tickets for the Sara x Aditya vibe only 🤭"













Yet another netizen expressed, "Who approved this chemistry?! It’s toooo cute 🔥SARA ARK"





A netizen wrote, "The way Aditya looks at Sara >>> I melted."

This has indeed raised the excitement to see Sara in the much-awaited Metro... In Dino. The film is set to release on July 4th, and Sara and Aditya are all set to win hearts.



