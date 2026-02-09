Tharun Bhascker Reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Buzz

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Tharun Bhascker share a strong rapport. VD’s breakthrough came with the 2016 film Pelli Choopulu, directed by Bhascker. Later, the massive success of Arjun Reddy propelled the actor into the top league of actors. Although the duo hasn't collaborated professionally since their debut hit, they have remained close friends.



Rumors are currently circulating that Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. In today's interaction, Tharun Bhascker was asked if he would be attending the wedding. The director wittily replied, "I haven't received an invitation yet. If I do, I will forward the message to you and we can go together."



On the professional front, Vijay is preparing for his next release, Rowdy Janardhan. He is looking for a comeback after his recent films—Kingdom, Family Star, and Kushi—underperformed at the box office.



Tharun Bhascker is currently directing ENE Repeat. Gaaya Padda Simham is his upcoming theatrical release as an actor.

