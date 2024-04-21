New age Tollywood Director Demands 50 Lakhs For Acting?
Director-turned-actor Tharun Bhascker is reportedly drawing a good pay to play a lead role in a film. “Tharun demands Rs 50 lakhs pay for acting in a film,” says a source and adds, Right now, he is doing the remake of Malayalam movie ‘Jaya Jaya Nayaka’ and he is confident about the script. “Tharun is quite selective about his roles and waits for the right ones,” he adds.
Tharun made his mark as a director with national award winning film ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and proved his mettle with new-age entertainer ‘Ee Nagaraniki Yemaindi’ but his last release ‘Keeda Cola’ didn’t set box office on fire. “In between, he played a protagonist in ‘Meeku Mathrame Cheputha’ but it failed to impress and he essayed a special role in ‘Sita Ramam’ and won appreciation,’ he adds.
Although many directors turned actors, only a few are able to keep their acting careers going. “Director-turned-actors like Posani Krishna Murali, Deviprasad, Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao and Veera Shankar are busy doing character roles while Tharun is playing hero roles,” he concludes.