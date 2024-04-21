New age Tollywood Director Demands 50 Lakhs For Acting?

Tharun made his mark as a director with national award winning film ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and proved his mettle with new-age entertainer ‘Ee Nagaraniki Yemaindi’ but his last release ‘Keeda Cola’ didn’t set box office on fire. “In between, he played a protagonist in ‘Meeku Mathrame Cheputha’ but it failed to impress and he essayed a special role in ‘Sita Ramam’ and won appreciation,’ he adds.

Although many directors turned actors, only a few are able to keep their acting careers going. “Director-turned-actors like Posani Krishna Murali, Deviprasad, Bheemaneni Srinivasa Rao and Veera Shankar are busy doing character roles while Tharun is playing hero roles,” he concludes.



