Tharun Bhascker Back To Helm Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi 2

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was a sensational success that struck a chord across all sections, particularly among youth audiences. Over time, the film transformed into a cult movie, with its re-release further amplifying its popularity. Known for its relatable characters, spontaneous humor, and slice-of-life storytelling, it built a loyal following eager for more.



Now, to the delight of fans, the highly anticipated sequel has been officially announced. Titled ENE Repeat, the new installment promises to recapture the same madcap, youthful spirit that made the original a runaway hit. Most of the original cast and crew are returning, ensuring nostalgia and continuity for fans.



The beloved gang — Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu — will reunite on screen, bringing back the infectious chemistry that defined the first part. The film is helmed once again by Tharun Bhascker, the creative force behind the original, and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Srujan Yarabolu, and Sandeep Nagireddy under the banners of S Originals and Suresh Productions.



The title reveal itself is a playful highlight: the name ENE Repeat appears through a quirky, humorous poster. The logo creatively blends Telugu script — with the first and last letters of “ENE” in Telugu, and the final letter flipped — subtly mirroring the film’s offbeat tone. Adding to the fun, the tagline “Elinaati Shani Ayyipoyindhi, Kanyaraasi Time Ochindi” hints at a wild and chaotic ride ahead.



The announcement poster further sets the mood, featuring a briefcase bursting open mid-air, spilling clothes, beer bottles, sunglasses, and a flight ticket — all floating high above Earth. It cleverly teases an adventure that’s bigger, crazier, and twice as fun.



On the technical side, the sequel retains a talented core team: Vivek Sagar returns as music composer, ensuring the film keeps its signature vibe. With ENE Repeat, audiences can look forward to not just a continuation but an elevation of the quirky, relatable charm that made Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi a cult phenomenon.

