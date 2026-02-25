Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba Made Their Relationship Official?

Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba’s crackling chemistry in Om Shanti Shantihi sparked widespread speculation about a possible real-life romance. Their effortless on-screen pairing led fans to wonder if the connection extended beyond the camera. However, during the film’s promotions, both actors chose to stay tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the dating rumours.



The buzz resurfaced recently after Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba were spotted together at Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding in Udaipur. Their appearance at the high-profile celebration reignited curiosity among netizens, with many now speculating whether the duo might soon follow in the footsteps of the newlyweds and make their relationship official.



Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna too never publicly acknowledged their relationship before announcing their wedding, adding fuel to the current speculation. This has led fans to wonder if Tharun and Eesha are also choosing to keep things private—for now.



Om Shanti Shantihi, which brought Tharun and Eesha together, is the Telugu remake of the 2022 Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. While the film received decent critical appreciation for its performances and humour, it fell short of expectations at the box office. Despite that, the lead pair’s chemistry became one of the most talked-about aspects of the film, keeping them in the spotlight even after its release.



Tharun Bhascker, who made his directorial debut with Pelli Choopulu and later delivered cult favourites like Ee Nagaraniki Ee Mayindi, successfully transitioned into acting with films such as Sita Ramam and Keeda Cola. In Om Shanti Shantihi, he played a full-fledged lead, impressing audiences as a domineering husband who undergoes a dramatic transformation after discovering that his wife, played by Eesha Rebba, is a karate exponent. His performance in the fun-centric entertainer earned appreciation for its comic timing and layered character arc.



While there is no official confirmation yet, Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba’s growing public appearances and continued fan interest have certainly kept the rumour mill spinning. Whether the duo will choose to make things official remains to be seen—but fans are clearly watching closely.

