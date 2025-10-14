Thamma: Malaika Arora, Rashmika Set Dance Floor on Fire With Poison Baby

Mumbai: The makers of 'Thamma' have released the song 'Poison Baby' featuring the show-stealing dance moves of actress Malaika Arora.

On Monday, the fans of Malaika Arora were in for a treat when their favourite performer returned to the dance stage with 'Thamma's latest song 'Poison Baby'. The actress was joined by Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a lead role in the movie.

Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.

While the actress dances in the club-like setting, the video features Ayushmann Khurrana's character entering the space with Rashmika.

He tries to keep Rashmika close, but all restrictions go loose when the actress spots a glass of red wine, mistaking it for blood. Rashmika is believed to be playing the role of a vampire in the film, as per the movie's trailer.

In the next moment, the actress was seen gulping the wine at one go!

Rashmika then joins Malaika on the dance floor and dances along, matching the energetic beats.

Rashmika and Malaika's dance moves to the peppy song have impressed their fans and movie lovers.

Rashmika shared the song on her Instagram handle on Monday.











