Thaman Assembles 117 Musicians For OG Score at Abbey Road Studios

Music director S.S. Thaman is currently in London, orchestrating the background score for the highly anticipated film, They Call Him OG. In a massive undertaking, Thaman has enlisted 117 musicians for the recording sessions at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.

He has previously composed music for Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and BRO.



The sheer scale of the project was recently highlighted by Thaman himself. "Hungry Cheetah was sounding so Gigantic. From Abbey Road. With 117 futuristic musicians," he wrote, hinting at the grandeur of the film's score.









The film, directed by Sujeeth, features a star-studded cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, and Ajay Ghosh. With cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Navin Nooli, They Call Him OG is set to hit theaters on September 25, 2025.