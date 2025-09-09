Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Rumours Resurface

Thalapathy Vijay is getting busy with political activities, especially since his recent public rally, which was attended by lakhs of his supporters.

Rumors have been doing the rounds about his divorce from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam.

The rumour that Vijay and Sangeetha are headed for a divorce has been around for more than a year. Actress Trisha Krishnan’s name was dragged into it. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has reacted to gossip mills.

Amid the divorce rumors, Sangeetha has been spotted at the airport along with their son, Jason Sanjay, who will be debuting as a film director soon.

On the career front, Vijay will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, an adaptation of Bhagavanth Kesari (Telugu). Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady. Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more will be seen in key roles.