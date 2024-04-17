Allu Arjun makes Tamil star Vijay jittery?

Earlier, Tamil stars were considered bigger stars over their Telugu counterparts but things are changing for the better now. Tollywood star Allu Arjun is returning with his much-hyped ‘Pushpa The Rule’ and slated the release of his action adventure on August 15. “With Allu Arjun set to draw openings in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka on opening day and set to give a tough fight to Tamil star Vijay. Hence, the Tamil film ‘GOAT is deferred to September,” says a Chennai source, who adds, “Initially, the makers of ‘Goat’ wanted to release their film three or four days after August 15 but with good reports about ‘Pushpa 2’ triggering a lot of hype, the makers backed out,” he adds.



Now, the much-awaited ‘Goat’ will be arriving on September 7, on the eve of Vinayaka Chathurthi, to cash in on festival holidays. “Vijay team didn’t want a clash at ticket windows with ‘Pushpa 2’ since “Pushpa The Rise " was a big hit in Tamil Nadu and other states. With Vijay's film being marketed for over Rs 400 crore, they preferred a solo-release date to recover their investment,” he points out.

Actually, Allu Arjun-Sukumar combination has better ratings over Vijay-Venkat Prabhu combo and distributors of both the film were also not willing to take any chances, “Mythri Movie Makers are slowly becoming a force to reckon with even in Tamil Nadu after conquering Telugu states and it is better to avoid a clash with them,’ he concludes