Vamsi Paidipally narrates story to Tamil star Vijay, awaits nod?

The announcement by Tamil superstar Vijay to enter politics and wrapping up his acting stint with one or two films, has put leading Telugu director Vamsi Paidipally in a dilemma. “Vamsi Padipally has narrated a gripping story to Tamil superstar Vijay for their upcoming Tamil film some time back and Vijay suggested a few betterments. The script work was underway but the sudden announcement has come as a jolt,” says a source from Chennai.

He says that Vamsi tasted success with ‘Varisu’ with Vijay and was planning to join hands once again for another big ticket film to be produced by Dil Raju. “Actor-director and producer were elated with their first blockbuster ‘Varisu’ and were looking to team up again for another action adventure but things have gone awry a bit now. Vamsi even moved to Goa for story discussions with his team and readied a larger-than-life story to befit the stature of Vijay,” he points out.

Right now, there are a lot of speculations around Vijay’s upcoming movies and directors and few names making rounds are Tamil directors Atlee and Vetrimaran. “We have to see where Vamsi is placed among this list of directors and does his story suit Vijay who is set for a political sojourn,” he concludes.