Thalaivar 173: Everything You Need to Know, From Director to Female Lead

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film, Thalaivar 173, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been making headlines with back-to-back updates for various reasons.

For those who are unversed, Director Sundar C has exited from the project due to prior commitments.



Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see who will be helming the project. It has become a hot topic as the film reunites Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan after a long time.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who rose to fame with Parking, is likely to helm Thalaivar 173. That’s not all; there’s another update that Actress Sai Pallavi is said to have been roped in as the female lead opposite Rajinikanth.

















It is going to be Pallavi’s first movie with the Superstar. Thalaivar 173 is produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner in association with Lyca Productions.



