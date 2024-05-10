Dhanush's new avatar in Raayan intriguing

National-award-winning actor Dhanush who is also wielding the megaphone for the second time for his 50th movie as an actor. The movie titled ‘Raayan’ also features Kalidas Jayaram and it is produced by Sun Pictures.



Dhanush sports short hair with a handlebar mustache in the movie. Thala Vanchi Eragade is a perfect song to begin the musical promotions of the movie.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is doing a Telugu film "Kubera' with director Sekhar Kammula after tasting success with 'Sir' with Telugu director Venky Atluri.

The makers began the musical promotions by releasing the lyrical video of the first single Thala Vanchi Eragade. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman composed a mass number which was filmed grandly. Dhanush is seen enacting mass dances alongside many villagers at a carnival. Prabhu Deva has done some wonderful choreography for the song.