Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin, Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala to explore Collab

In his birthday week eminent filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala recently met the Honourable Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin to discuss potential collaborations for film production and shooting in Thailand. In the past, the filmmaker has shot blockbuster hits such as Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Housefull 2, Anjaana Anjaani and Heropanti against the picturesque backdrop of Thailand's landscapes.

During the meeting, Nadiadwala presented Prime Minister Thavisin with a pashmina shawl and a peacock brooch, symbolizing India's rich cultural heritage. Their discussion revolved around exploring collaborative initiatives that will enrich the filming experience in Thailand with a good inter-change of cultures. It has also been observed that many technicians from Thailand come to work on Indian films .

Srettha Thavisin took to his social media and shared, "Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala, President of the Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment India's leading film production company which has produced more than 200 films and has highly successful films such as Kick or Highway, came to talk with me to find ways to support filmmakers who will be filming in Thailand. Both in terms of tax measures and benefits. I assure you that this government is focused on promoting filmmaking because it will stimulate the country's economy through tourism and culture which is the soft power of Thailand."

Sajid Nadiadwala shares, "It was truly a pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Thavisin and discuss subjects beyond just creative partnerships. It was more for building a strong relationship and exchanging ideas to make the process of filming seamless in Thailand."