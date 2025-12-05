Thai Stars Win Metawin & Faye Malisorn Shine at Red Sea Film Festival Opening

Thai stars Win Metawin Opas-iamkajorn and Faye Peraya Malisorn turned heads at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) 2025 opening ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 4, 2025, embodying Thailand's vibrant BL and entertainment scene on a global stage .

As invited special guests for December 4-5, they commanded the red carpet with poised elegance, fueling social media frenzy and underscoring RSIFF's push for Southeast Asian talents amid its lineup of world premieres and industry forums through December 13 .

Win Metawin's Red Carpet TriumphWin Metawin, the 25-year-old phenom from GMMTV hits like together: The Series, F4 Thailand, and Enigma, radiated star quality in tailored attire, leveraging his massive fanbase across Asia and the Middle East . Fresh off honors as Asia-Pacific U30 Outstanding Young Leader and Teen Vogue’s New Hollywood Rising Star, his Jeddah debut echoed prior Riyadh Fashion Week appearances, positioning him as a bridge between Thai youth culture and Arab cinema enthusiasts .

Instagram reels and X posts captured his charismatic interactions, amplifying RSIFF's #redseaiff25 buzz. Faye Peraya Malisorn's Glamorous AuraFaye Peraya Malisorn, the multifaceted actress-singer from The Loyal Pin fame and now an indie trailblazer, mesmerized in sophisticated gowns, her poised demeanor honed from elite events like the 78th Cannes Film Festival, BVLGARI’s Singapore pop-up, and Riyadh Fashion Week 2025 . At 28, she's gearing up for a 2026 series while building her solo music career, with festival clips showcasing her as a fashion icon blending Thai grace with international flair . Her attendance highlighted RSIFF's nod to women in Asian cinema, drawing praise from Thai diaspora communities .

Festival's Broader Spotlight and Impact RSIFF 2025, in its fifth edition, celebrates diverse voices with galas, masterclasses, and competitions, where Win and Faye's presence signaled deepening Thai-Saudi cultural exchanges in film and fashion . No opening night awards went to them specifically, but their star power elevated the ceremony's prestige alongside Hollywood and Arab luminaries, sparking trends on TikTok and Instagram . This aligns with Thailand's rising global entertainment footprint, from BL exports to red carpet dominance.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, an intern from Deccan Chronicle.