Teyana Taylor Calls Out Oscars Shove, Says “I Don’t Tolerate Disrespect”

Teyana Taylor experienced an incident on the night of the Academy Awards that no one saw coming. The Best Supporting Actress nominee got into a confrontation with an apparent security guard, whom she says “shoved” her.

In a viral video, Taylor is seen in a tightly packed crowd at the Dolby Theatre, calling the unidentified man “very rude” and adding, “You’re a man putting your hands on a female.” She also claims, “He literally shoved me.”

“Do not touch me, do not shove me,” she was seen saying in the clip. The incident has sparked criticism of the security guard’s conduct, with many netizens calling it unnecessary and overly rough.

The One Battle After Another star later addressed the incident, assuring that everything is now “all good.” In an interview with TMZ, she explained the reason behind the confrontation, saying, “Everybody was having a good time, security was just doing a lot. There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy.” She added that people were quick to make assumptions, but emphasized, “At the end of the day, I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.” On Monday, the Academy issued a statement addressing the incident, and noted, “We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community.” The statement continued, “Though the incident was with our outside security firm, SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.” The statement continued, “Though the incident was with our outside security firm, SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

This incident has sparked an online debate regarding the condition of security and treatment of women at the Academy Awards.

Despite this incident, Teyana Taylor was later seen to be giving a standing ovation after Amy Madigan won the award for best supporting actress. Taylor seemed enthusiastic and excited despite losing the award.





The article has been authored by Satvik AVP, interviewing with Deccan Chronicle