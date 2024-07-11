Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya World TV Premiere on Star Gold

Mumbai: The much-loved family entertainer, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is all set for the World TV premiere on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 PM. The film received tremendous acclaim for its innovative storytelling and toe-tapping music, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios. The robot rom-com features a stellar ensemble cast, including legendary actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, promising brilliant performances and top-notch entertainment.





The story revolves around Aryan Agnihotri, a handsome, smart robotics engineer from Delhi, now based in Mumbai. Following the footsteps of his workaholic aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, Aryan ventures to Los Angeles, where he meets Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. Unknown to Aryan, Sifra is a robot that behaves just like a human. As their love story unfolds, it comes with numerous twists and turns, challenging the very essence of human-robot relationships.

Shahid Kapoor shares his excitement about the premiere said, “The love for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya keeps growing! Get ready to experience the ultimate family entertainer on TV. Make sure to catch the World TV Premiere, only on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 PM.”



Kriti Sanon, reflecting on her role, adds, “This was the first time being part of such a unique romantic comedy where I play the role of a robot. Portraying Sifra was a joy and a huge learning experience. The film shot across beautiful locations, boasts amazing music. I am really looking forward to families enjoying this unique story during its premiere on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 PM.”



Don’t miss the chance to watch one of the most beloved films of the year. Tune in to Star Gold this Sunday at 8 PM to catch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

