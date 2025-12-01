‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Team Celebrates Strong Opening with Roaring Reception at Jaipur’s Rajmandir Cinema

Riding high on a strong opening, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ continues its extraordinary run at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar, the film has earned ₹50.95 crore (Hindi) at the NBOC in its first opening weekend, further strengthening its momentum across regions.

Marking the celebration, the film’s director Aanand L Rai along with the lead actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon reached Jaipur, where they visited the iconic Rajmandir Cinema, a landmark known for its grandeur and strong single-screen culture. The team witnessed the packed house as the show ran to full capacity, reflecting the strong traction the film is enjoying.





During their Jaipur visit, the team also stopped by a local restaurant to savour authentic Rajasthani cuisine, adding a cultural touch to their success tour.





With viewers resonating with Shankar and Mukti’s emotional journey, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ continues to perform consistently well at the box office.



