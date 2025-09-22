Tensions Flare at Breakfast Table as Aahana, Arjun Slam Akriti in Rise and Fall

The latest episode of Rise and Fall brought simmering tensions to the surface, with Aahana Kumra and Arjun Bijlani openly criticising fellow contestant Akriti Negi during breakfast.

After gathering housemates for the morning meal, Aahana expressed frustration to Arjun over Akriti’s behaviour, saying, “Oh my god, this girl, she never says thank you, never says please, kabhi sorry nahi bolti.” Arjun echoed the sentiment, remarking that Akriti lacked basic manners and dismissing her gameplay as “zero.” Aahana went further, quipping that Akriti would be better suited to working at a news channel.

In contrast, Akriti was later seen confiding in Anaya Bangar about her discomfort with confrontations in the tower. “Real life me main bohot different hoon yaar. Kal jo hua na, mujhe pasand nahi hai ye sab karna,” she admitted. Anaya empathised, acknowledging that Akriti had been spoken to unfairly. Akriti also revealed that while she sometimes feels like apologising, certain hurtful remarks hold her back.

The exchange underscored the growing rift among contestants, where personal attacks and fragile alliances continue to shape the dynamics inside the tower.

This week, the Rise and Fall house remains divided between Workers — Bali, Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi — and Rulers — Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Arbaz Patel.

New episodes of Rise and Fall stream daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and air on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.