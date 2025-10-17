Telusu Kada: Here is What Netizens Are Saying About the Rom-Com

Siddhu Jonnalagadda's much-awaited movie Telusu Kada has released in theatres. The film is directed by Neeraja Kona and it is produced by Vishwa Prasad.



What is the film like? What is the nature of the drama involving the DJ Tillu actor, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty? Let's find out what Netizens have to say.



Check out the reviews on social media:











